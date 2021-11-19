Gold award for Council’s domestic abuse policy

The presentation was made at the virtual Onus Awards Ceremony on November 16 in recognition of Council’s workplace policy, which ensures an effective response to all disclosures of abuse within a safe and supportive environment.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, said: This is the sixth successive year that Council has been recognised for how it helps people impacted by domestic abuse and the retention of the Gold Award confirms that our workplace support continues to be of the highest standard.

“Domestic abuse is a very serious matter for society, and we must do all we can to help and protect those at risk. The ONUS Safe Place initiative can make a positive difference to those living in fear of abuse, and Council is very pleased to be a part of this wider support network which ensures that anyone affected can confidentially access information about support services available to them.”

A 24-hour Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline is available to anyone who has concerns about domestic or sexual violence, now or in the past, by ringing 0808 802 1414. This is open to all women and men affected by domestic and sexual violence. In an emergency, contact the PSNI on 999.