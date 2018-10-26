Friends come together to raise funds for family of crash victim Reece Kelly

A JustGiving page set up to raise money for the family of Co Londonderry road crash victim Reece Kelly has surpassed its £5,000 target in a matter of hours.

Reece, from Draperstown, died following a one-vehicle road traffic collision on the Newferry Road, near Bellaghy on Thursday evening.

The 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while three other men were taken to hospital where one is described as being in a critical condition.

Reacting to the tragic news of Reece’s death, many of his friends took to social media to post heartfelt tribute messages.

One posted on Facebook: “What a cruel world we live in. Reece Kelly you were a true gentleman I’ll never forget you all the memories we have of you will be in our hearts forever...”

Another friend described Reece as “an amazing man that touched the hearts of so many”, while another wrote: “RIP my brother! Love you man until we meet again.”

The JustGiving page, set up by family friend MaryLouise Rafferty earlier today to help the Thayaparan and Kelly family cover funeral costs, has already raised well in excess of its £5,000 target.

“This page is set up to help the Thayaparan & Kelly family cover the costs of the funeral in the loving memory of Reece, who sadly lost his young life in a road accident on the 25.10.2018,” the page says.

“As many of you already know the Thayaparan and Kelly family buried their youngest son Seamus three months ago. It’s impossible to comprehend what this family are having to go through right now, having to bury two children is beyond words.

“As a gesture to Reece’s mummy, daddy brothers and sisters, myself and other family friends have set up this just giving page to gather up funds for the funeral costs .. hopefully this will be one less worry to deal with in their time of grief & mourning.”

Police officers investigating the circumstances of the crash, which involved a black BMW car and occurred at around 5pm, have appealed for witnesses to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 931 25/10/18.