PSNI officers find litter of abandonded puppies dead – with sole survivor

Images of the rescued dogs (Lucky on the top left)

In a Facebook post headlined “Left out in the cold”, the PSNI shared pictures of some dogs which had been recovered in the countryside around the Co Londonderry village of Garvah on Saturday.

The rescued animals have been taken to Benvardin Kennels.

The PSNI said: “The first collie mum and her pups where located on the Glenbuck Road [east of Garvagh], and the second little collie was located at Ballynacally Park [north of Garvagh].

“The second pup found has obtained the name ‘Lucky’ as they were the only pup to survive amongst its siblings when the dog warden arrived.”

The police added: “If you ever have a dog or puppies you can’t or don’t want to care for anymore please do not abandon them.

“There are places like Benvardin Kennels who will take them and re-home them.

“Huge thank you again to the dog warden and Benvardin Kennels!”

The news comes amid UK-wide warnings about animals bought during lockdown being abandoned.

Welsh group Hope Rescue said on Saturday that the number of dogs being dropped off at its rescue centre in Pontyclun was the highest in its 15-year history.

