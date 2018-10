The PSNI has confirmed it has launched an investigation into the sudden death of a man in Northern Ireland.

It is believed the man died in Londonderry on Monday.

It is believed the man died on Monday.

A PSNI spokesperson they were awaiting the results of a postmortem.

"Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man in the Balliniska area of Londonderry. "

"A post mortem is due to take place to determine the cause of death.

"There are no further details at this stage."