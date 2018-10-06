Man suffers life-changing injuries after being shot three times

A man in his 50s suffered what are believed to be life-changing injuries when he was shot three times in Londonderry last night.

Detectives investigating the report of the aggravated burglary in the city last night, are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Conor McStravick said: “We received a report around 8.30pm that a number of men wearing masks, gloves and dark clothing had knocked on the door of a property in the Brandywell Road area.

“When a man in his 50s answered, he was pushed to the floor and shot twice in one leg and once in the other.”

DI McStravick said the incident was being treated as a paramilitary-style assault.

“Police attended the scene and the NIAS took the man to hospital for treatment to injuries which may be life-changing. This was a brutal attack, which is being treated as a paramilitary style assault at this time.

“Our enquiries are an early stage and I would appeal to anyone who was in the Brandywell Road area between 8pm and 8.30pm last night and saw a number of men in the area acting suspiciously to get in touch.

“We need support from the public in providing us with the information we require to bring the perpetrators to justice and I would appeal to anyone who has information that could assist us to contact detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1286 of 5/10/18.”