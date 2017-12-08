Man is arrested after armed robbery in Shipquay Place

Detectives investigating an armed robbery at commercial premises in the Shipquay Place area of the city centre on Wednesday, 29 November have made an arrest.

The man, aged 22, was arrested in the city last night and remains in police custody at this time.

A spokesman said: “At approximately 11.30pm on Wednesday 29 November a male, brandishing what is believed to be a knife, entered the premises and demanded that the staff member hand over money. A struggle then ensued between the staff member and the male.

“The member of staff received a minor injury to her hand and was left very badly shaken by this ordeal.

“The male made off from the premises with a sum of money.”