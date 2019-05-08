Man accused of urinating in girlfriend’s living room and punching her dog

A man allegedly punched his girlfriend’s dog after being discovered urinating in her living room, the High Court has heard.

Prosecutors claimed 33-year-old Jonathan Coups attacked the German Shepherd and also banged the woman’s head against a wall at the house in Londonderry.

Coups, of Hatmore Park in the city, faces charges of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and criminal damage over the incident on April 20.

Police were told the accused allegedly punched the woman’s dog four times when it came between them during a drunken and violent row at the address in the Hazelbank area, a bail application heard.

In an account at the scene she claimed to have returned from buying pet food to hear water running in the living room.

Crown lawyer Conor Maguire said: “She was curious about it and then observed the applicant urinating on the floor.”

It was claimed that he then lay back down on the sofa, pushing the woman on the face when she asked him to go upstairs.

She responded by kicking him against a wall, causing a mirror and vase to smash.

The woman was said to have sustained an injury to her head from having it allegedly banged against a wall.

During police interviews Coups claimed any actions were in self-defence and denied punching the dog.

Defence counsel Joe Brolly insisted no injuries to the animal were reported.

He also argued that the woman has declined to make a statement or cooperate with the investigation.

“It would be unconscionable for this man to be detained in custody on these charges,” Mr Brolly contended.

Bail was granted on condition that Coups has no contact with the alleged victim and stays out of the Hazelbank area.

Mr Justice McAlinden stressed he is only to be released when a place is available at one of two hostel accommodations in the city.