Lifford hit and run - arrested man released

A statement issued today said: “The man in his 40s arrested has been released without charge in relation to the investigation into the fatal hit and run traffic collision in Lifford, County Donegal, on Sunday, 11th July, 2021.

“This investigation is ongoing and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

An earlier statement, ahead of the arrest, said on Sunday: “At approximately 2:45am Gardaí and emergency services attended at the scene of a traffic collision on the N15 at Townparks, Lifford. A female pedestrian (34) was taken from the scene by Ambulance to University Hospital Letterkenny where she was later pronounced dead. It’s understood the pedestrian was struck by a white van that failed to remain at scene.”