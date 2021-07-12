Lifford hit and run - arrested man released
Gardai say they have released a man arrested after a woman - named locally as Laura Connolly - was killed in a fatal hit and run in Lifford.
A statement issued today said: “The man in his 40s arrested has been released without charge in relation to the investigation into the fatal hit and run traffic collision in Lifford, County Donegal, on Sunday, 11th July, 2021.
“This investigation is ongoing and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.”
An earlier statement, ahead of the arrest, said on Sunday: “At approximately 2:45am Gardaí and emergency services attended at the scene of a traffic collision on the N15 at Townparks, Lifford. A female pedestrian (34) was taken from the scene by Ambulance to University Hospital Letterkenny where she was later pronounced dead. It’s understood the pedestrian was struck by a white van that failed to remain at scene.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station 074 9167116 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.