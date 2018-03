Detectives investigating the murder of Karol Kelly in Londonderry have charged a 17 year old male with murder. He is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court today, Thursday 8 March.

Mr Karol was stabbed to death during an altercation involving a number of men in the Grafton Street area at around 2.40am on Sunday.

Yesterday two brothers aged 19 and 20 also appeared in court charged with the murder.