Detectives make fresh appeal after NI man’s death

Detectives in Londonderry have issued a further appeal for information following the death of a man in the city earlier today.

The man had been hospitalised on Monday following injuries to his head and face.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “We received a report shortly after 6:35am on Tuesday that a 43-year-old man, located in a house in Grafton Street, had been hospitalised the day before for treatment to injuries to his head and face.

“The man sadly passed away earlier today.”

He continued: “A post mortem will take place in due course to establish the cause of death.

“Our enquiries are continuing to establish how and where the man sustained his injuries, and I want to issue a further appeal today to anyone who has information which may assist our investigation to pick up the phone and call detectives at Strand Road on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 175 of 26/03/19.”

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”