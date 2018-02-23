Arrest after man’s nose broken in attack

A 59-year-old man has been arrested following a serious assault in Co Tyrone earlier this week.

The attack happened in the Carlton Drive area of Strabane between 1pm and 4.30pm on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said a 58-year old man had been assaulted during an altercation involving a number of males.

He added: “The man sustained injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening at this time, including a broken nose, and bruising to his body.”

A 59-year-old man subsequently arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm has since been released on bail, pending further police enquiries.