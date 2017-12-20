Council Christmas arrangements in Londonderry

Derry City and Strabane District Council have announced their service arrangements for the Christmas holiday period.

The public can view the full opening hours listings for all services and facilities on Council’s website and are recommended to familiarise themselves with the timetables for any changes to opening times and refuse collections in their area.

The main council office buildings in Derry and Strabane will be closed for Christmas on December 25th, 26th and 27th and on January 1st for the New Year.

There will be some minor changes to bin collections across the city and district, these changes will affect homes with collections on a Monday and Tuesday on Christmas Day and Boxing Day and on a Monday on New Years’ Day.

In the Londonderry area, black bins normally collected on Monday December 25th will now be collected on Saturday December 23rd, black bins normally collected on Tuesday December 26th will be collected on Saturday December 30th and blue bins for Monday January 1st will be collected on Saturday January 6th.

In Strabane, black bins normally collected on Monday December 25th will now be collected on Saturday December 23rd, black bins will be collected as normal on Tuesday December 26th and blue bins due to be collected on Monday January 1st will be collected on Saturday December 30th.

Refuse centres across Derry and Strabane will all be closed on Christmas Day and most will be closed on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, a full listing of opening hours for refuse centres during the holiday period is available on council’s website.

Christmas and New Year opening hours for leisure facilities, cemeteries, community centres, dog kennels, planning office, registrar’s office and all other Council facilities and services are detailed at www.derrystrabane.com/openinghours.