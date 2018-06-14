Children in Crossfire’s World Cup fundraiser

Children in Crossfire will be joining in the upcoming World Cup buzz by holding a one-day five-a-side football tournament at Bay Road Soccer in the city on Sunday, July 8.

Speaking at the event launch, Executive Director Richard Moore said: “Excitement is building for the World Cup and Children in Crossfire wants to be part of that.

“We will be holding a five-a-side tournament and are encouraging football fans to sign up and take part. Proceeds from this tournament will support Children in Crossfire’s programmes in

Tanzania and Ethiopia. Our focus is on Early Childhood Development, which means supporting young children and their families.

“Each team participating in our World Cup will pay £200. Everyone taking part in this competition will be making a real and positive difference in the lives of some of the world’s most vulnerable children whodeserve the very best possible start in life.”

Children in Crossfire’s Events Fundraiser Eileen Warren spelled out the competition details:

“We are asking local businesses, bars, friend groups – really anybody who enjoys a game

of football – to sign up and take part in our 5-a-side World Cup.

“The tournament will run from approximately 12 noon to 5pm on Sunday, July 8, at Bay Road Soccer.

“Each squad of eight players has to raise £200 and the winners will take home £500. We will do a live draw in the days before the tournament to assign all 32 teams a country. It’s going to be great fun – and a great fundraiser – so please get in touch and get involved.”

For more information contact Eileen Warren on 028 7126 9898 or eileen.warren@childrenincrossfire.org. Check www.childrenincrossfire.org