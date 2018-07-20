Causeway Coast Council Enterprise Fund supports local entrepreneur

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has awarded grants to seven businesses through its Enterprise Fund.

The fund seeks to support entrepreneurship by providing financial assistance for start-ups to assist growth. It’s aimed at businesses that have been trading for less than two years.

Local potter Fiona Shannon was among the successful applicants in the fund’s second call which closed back in May. Commenting on the positive difference it will make to her business, Fiona said “The Enterprise Fund will enable me to purchase a larger kiln which will assist me in increasing the production of my handmade ceramics. Since starting up Fiona Shannon Ceramics in March 2017 the demand for my products has increased significantly and I am pleased that with the help of this funding I will now be able to meet this growing demand. Not only will it enable me to increase the overall scale of production, it will increase turnaround times on orders as well. This will allow me to enter into a range of new market areas which is an exciting time for my business. These developments would not be possible for my business without the help of the Council’s Enterprise Fund.”

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers said: “I have no doubt that this important funding avenue will make a real difference to our business people and entrepreneurs who make such an important contribution to the Causeway Coast and Glens area. Council is committed to encouraging economic growth and we can see this in action through Fiona’s story and our other successful recipients. I would like to wish them all the very best as they continue to grow and develop and I’m glad to see Council making a positive difference in this way.”

To find out about other business support opportunities available from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council go to www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/work/business-support