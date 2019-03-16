Cash-in-transit van driver robbed at gunpoint in Greysteel

Detectives are investigating a robbery in Greysteel this afternoon, Saturday, March 16, in what has been described as an “absolutely frightening ordeal.”

Detective Sergeant Wallace said: “We received a report at midday that the driver of a cash-in-transit van had been robbed at gunpoint by two men outside a shop/filling station on Clooney Road.

“The two males, one reportedly armed with what was described as a handgun, got away with a cash box containing money.

“Both suspects are then reported to have fled on foot towards houses on the opposite side of the road, in the St Columbas Walk area.

“The driver of the van was not injured, but has been left shaken by what must have been an absolutely frightening ordeal.

“This was a brazen and despicable act that was carried out at a busy time when there would have been a number of customers in the forecourt of the premises.

“There would also have been a steady flow of traffic travelling through Greysteel at the time, and I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area, or who saw two males matching the descriptions of the suspects in the moments after the robbery to call us.

“I am also asking any drivers who were in the area, particularly those who may have captured footage on their dash cams to call police on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference 511 of 16/03/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.