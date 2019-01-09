Calling on all entrepreneurs

Now in its 22nd Year, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 programme is open for nominations and the organisers are urging Londonderry people to become involved.

The theme of this year’s programme is “Be Brave, Be Bold” and all sectors and businesses of all sizes are invited to submit their nominations until February 15.

The 24 finalists for 2019 will be announced on April 23.

Londonderry’s entrepreneurs are encouraged to put themselves forward to follow in the footsteps of well-known local business people, Mark Hutchinson, Hutchinson Engineering; Brian McErlain, GenesisCrafty and Ann-Marie Slavin, Modern Democracy, who were finalists in 2014, 2012 and 2005, respectively.

Michael Taggart from Taggart Holdings who was the eventual winner in the Industry category in 2007.

The finalists will engage in a strategic growth programme over a 10-month period which includes a week-long CEO Retreat to Hong Kong.

As part of this international retreat, this year’s 24 finalists will join a group of more than 100 fellow entrepreneurs, all previous finalists and winners of EY Entrepreneur Of The Year programme where they will meet CEOs and entrepreneurs from some of the world’s biggest multinational companies.

Finalists will also gain exclusive access to a prestigious community of over 500 peers known as the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Alumni.

For further information and guidance on how to apply for the programme , please visit www.eoy.ie.