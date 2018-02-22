Burglars target rural pub for second time in a month with St. Valentine's Day raid

Burglars stole cash and cigarettes from a rural pub on St. Valentine's Day in what was the second raid on the premises in less than a month, the PSNI have indicated.

Police in Strabane are appealing for information following separate burglaries of the commercial premises in the Longland Road area of Donemana.

Sergeant Joni Beatty said: “It is believed that sometime between midnight and 9.00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, entry was gained to the premises and a large sum of cash was taken.

“In the second burglary, entry was gained sometime between 11.40 p.m. on Tuesday, February 13 and 8.50 a.m. on Wednesday, February 14, 2018.

“A sum of cash and a quantity of cigarettes were stolen on this occasion.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity between these times, or who may have information which could help with our enquiries, to contact police on Strabane on 101 quoting reference 254 of 14/2/18.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.