Bomb scare in N.I. housing estate - homes evacuated

Up to 30 homes have been evacuated after the discovery of a suspicious object in a housing estate in Northern Ireland.

Police are currently at the scene of the security alert in the Fern Park area of Londonderry.

A number of homes have been evacuated and a number of roads in the area have been closed.

S.D.L.P. councillor, Brian Tierney, praised the local community for the way in which it responded to the incident.

"Once again people in the Galliagh area are facing significant disruption as police deal with a suspicious device in the Fern Park area.

"Up to 30 nearby homes are being evacuated and Army Technical Officers have been tasked.

“Shantallow Community Centre is now open as a rest centre for those with nowhere else to go. I want to thank the council and Shantallow Community Residents Association for making this facility available so quickly.

“I’m with local people at the scene and will continue to provide support for those who need it while the alert continues.”