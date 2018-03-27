Apprentices shine at Skillbuild NI 2018

Over 70 local construction apprentices gathered their tools to compete against each other in the annual Skillbuild NI National Finals which was held in North West Regional College, Greystone Campus, Limavady, recently.

Skillbuild NI is organised by CITB NI and supported by the Department for the Economy and helps to assist with maintaining and raising the status and standards of professional and technical education and training.

The competition is held annually each spring with many winners progressing further to represent Northern Ireland in the Skills Show UK and potentially at WorldSkills and is also supported by local construction employers who sponsor each trade category.

The Skillbuild NI competition is designed to test skills, technique and ability within tight timeframes in order to win coveted titles in 10 different trades ranging from brickwork to wall and floor tiling.

Leo Murphy, Principal and Chief Executive, North West Regional College said: “We are delighted to have hosted the Skillbuild NI National Finals for the third time at our Greystone Campus in Limavady. I’d like to congratulate all of the competitors and their trainers who have put a huge amount of time into preparing for the event which brings together our most talented young people from across Northern Ireland.

The Skillbuild NI National finals provide the perfect platform to showcase the depth of talent we have in the industry. Best wishes go to the participants who will now go on to compete in the UK and Worldskills competitions.”