£450k Centra store creates 20 news jobs

Leading convenience retailer, Centra, has opened its latest new-look store in Limavady, bringing a total of 20 jobs to the local area.

Located at Ballyquin Road, the new store is part of a significant £450,000 investment by Musgrave and the Wilson family - a well-known local family business.

The bright and contemporary new store marries convenience with an expanded grocery range and food-to-go offering.

The new store has an abundance of household essentials and fresh, locally sourced produce. Additional amenities in store include Frank & Honest Coffee; a Hot and Cold Deli, a Mex-a-go Burrito Bar and a Carte d’Or ice cream counter.

The store also features a seating area and complimentary Wi-Fi, providing customers with a dedicated space to dine-in and take a break.

The store, which bears the name ‘Ivan Wilson’ on its fascia is named in honour of the late Ivan Wilson, a well-known local businessman.

Today, his sons Michael and Steven continue his legacy, with this latest addition to the family business, which also comprises a Mace store in Coleraine, licensed premises, a car hire business and Ivan Wilson Fuels Supplies.

The site also includes the first Londonderry Chipmongers branch, which takes an exciting, modern twist on the traditional fish and chip shop, as well as a pay-at-the-pump forecourt run independently by Nicholl Fuels.

Michael said: “We are proud of our roots in the community in the North West and are pleased to create 20 new jobs and invest significantly in the place where we live and work.

“This new-look store is an exciting and fresh retail concept that will be matched by the first-class customer service, synonymous with the Wilson family name.”