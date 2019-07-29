44 jobs created with opening of new Holiday Inn hotel

The new Holiday Inn Express Londonderry opened its doors in the city centre this week following a £7 million investment that will generate 44 new jobs.

The hotel boasts 119 modern bedrooms as part of the first phase of the development, with plans to add another 31 bedrooms by the end of the year.

General Manager Stephen Redden said; “We are proud to generate 44 local jobs, whilst greatly adding to the continued growth of the destination.

“To be based in the heart of Derry-Londonderry, we are confident that we will be adding to the great vibrancy of Strand Road, complimenting the many emerging and existing businesses.”

There are plans to add another 31 bedrooms and 25 self-catering apartments.