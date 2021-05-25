PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: Fantastic chalet bungalow in Portstewart

A fantastic opportunity to acquire a 4 bedroom semi-detached chalet bungalow located in one of Portstewart’s most highly regarded residential areas.

Constructed circa 1977, viewers will also be impressed with the versatile layout of the accommodation combined with the bright and spacious rooms throughout. The property benefits from a major extension carried out a number of years ago. Externally the property enjoys well maintained gardens to front and rear and a south westerly facing rear garden with direct access onto Burnside Road.

All in all this is a unique opportunity to acquire a splendid family home in this wonderful part of Portstewart. Literally on your doorstep you will be able to take full advantage of many of Portstewart’s finest attractions including very close proximity to Portstewart Golf Club and Strand Beach.

GROUND FLOOR

ENTRANCE HALL:

With laminate wood floor and under stairs storage.

LOUNGE:

6.88m x 3.25m (22’ 7” x 10’ 8”)

With pine surround fireplace with cast iron inset with tiled hearth, cornicing, solid wood floor and dimmer control panel.

OPEN PLAN KITCHEN/FAMILY/DINING AREA:

FAMILY AREA:

4.37m x 3.15m (14’ 4” x 10’ 4”)

With wood burner, built in storage units consisting of over head and low level units with shelving to side, tiled floor, recessed lighting and dimmer control panel. Pedestrian door leading to rear garden.

KITCHEN / DINING AREA:

6.3m x 4.44m (20’ 8” x 14’ 7”)

With double ‘Belfast’ sink with single drainer, range of high and low level handmade oak units with tiling between, integrated double eye level stainless steel oven, 5 gas ring hob, integrated dishwasher, wine cooler, space for fridge freezer, saucepan drawers, overhead storage, wine rack, recessed lighting with additional recessed lighting in oak effect beam, recessed lighting in kick boards, matching oak dining bench positioned in sun area, stack system with plumbing for automatic washing machine and tumble dryer. Broom cupboard, wood effect tiled floor and dimmer control panel.

BEDROOM (4) / OFFICE:

3.48m x 2.49m (11’ 5” x 8’ 2”)

With laminate wood floor.

ENSUITE SHOWER ROOM:

With fully tiled walk in shower cubicle with electric shower, wc, whb, glass brick window, fully tiled walls, tiled floor, wood sheeted ceiling, recessed lights and extractor fan.

FIRST FLOOR

LANDING:

BEDROOM (1):

4.34m x 3.28m (14’ 3” x 10’ 9”)

With PVC French doors leading to paved balcony.

SHOWER AREA:

With fully tiled walk in shower area, wash hand basin, tiled floor, recessed lighting and extractor fan.

DRESSING ROOM:

3.89m x 2.31m (12’ 9” x 7’ 7”)

With dressing table, hot press & ‘Velux’.

BEDROOM (2):

3.25m x 2.97m (10’ 8” x 9’ 9”)

With ‘Velux’ window.

BEDROOM (3):

3.25m x 2.97m (10’ 8” x 9’ 9”)

BATHROOM:

With white suite freestanding bath, w.c., wash hand basin, fully tiled walls, tiled floor, wood sheeted ceiling with recessed light and extractor fan.

OUTSIDE

Tarmac driveway leading to side of property. Garden to rear is fully enclosed and laid in lawn with a paved patio area. 2 garden sheds one with electric and heating. Established plants and shrubs and pedestrian access to Burnside Road. Garden to the front is laid in lawn with a paved patio area and established trees.

Agent: Armstrong Gordon & Co. Tel: 02870832000