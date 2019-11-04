Pavement cafe licensing law information session

Pavement cafés have become a familiar sight in many towns and villages.

Did you know that with The Licensing of Pavement Cafes Act (Northern Ireland) 2014 now in force, a licence is required for this type of activity?

A Pavement Café Licence authorises a person who operates a business involving the supply of food or drink to place furniture on a public area for use by customers. Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is holding two information seminars for those who currently operate a Pavement Café or are thinking of doing so.

The seminars will be held in CRUN Conference Room, 1 Brook Street, Coleraine, on November 12 at 9.30-10.30am and 2.30-3.30pm. Register at www.ccagbusinesssupport.eventbrite.com/