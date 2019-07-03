Barn Dance fundraiser  for local charities

A fundraising Barn Dance will be held on Saturday, July 13 t o raise vital funds for local charities Children in Crossfire and the Foyle Hospice.

Taking place at 99 Muldonagh Road, just off the Glenshane Road in Foreglen, there will be lots of great food, live music and entertainment.

The organising committee for the event comprises Gregory McLaughlin, Cathy McLaughlin, Jude McLaughlin, Cathal McFeely, Sean Miller, Charles Devlin, Robert Winton and Sean McKenna.

Event organiser Gregory McLaughlin said: “We are delighted to be hosting this Barn Dance for two charities that are very close to our hearts.

“Children in Crossfire does amazing work in Tanzania and Ethiopia, giving children in those countries the start in life every child deserves.

“The Foyle Hospice provides wonderful support to people at the end of their lives and their families. Both make such a positive difference and we are excited to be supporting them with this fundraising event.”

Cathy McLaughlin added: “We have an excellent night lined up. The James Peake Experience are the best in the business, and will have everyone dancing the night away. The Wild Rovers, who are coming all the way from Dungloe in Donegal, are an outstanding nine-piece traditional Irish band who will get the night started in the best possible way. And DJ Buckskin will be playing all the country hits you’d expect to hear at a Barn Dance. From 8pm until the wee small hours, it’s going to be a great night and we are hoping as many as possible from the local community will attend.”

Noel McMonagle from the Foyle Hospice said: “So much effort is going into this Barn Dance and I know it will pay off. Tickets are only £20 each, which is great value for what promises to be a great night. I am certain that the people of Foreglen, Feeny, Park, Dungiven, Gortnahey, Claudy and further afield will give it great support.”

Children in Crossfire’s Head of Fundraising Ronan McCay added: “I add our thanks to Gregory, Cathy and the entire organising committee for all their hard work in bringing this event together. It’s promising to be a memorable night for all, raising vital funds for two great causes.” Tickets for this Barn Dance are priced £20 each, which includes three live music acts and steak burger meal. Anyone wishing to buy tickets should call 07990 032746.