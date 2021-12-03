14th August 2021: Apprentice Boys of Derry 'Relief of Londonderry' parade en route along Derry's Walls. ©Lorcan Doherty/Presseye

Low key events took place last December and in August to mark the ‘Shutting of the Gates’ and the ‘Relief of Londonderry’, but numbers will increase significantly for today’s celebrations.

William Moore, general secretary of the Apprentice Boys of Derry, said: “We had a very small event last year with around 16 people to maintain the tradition. Local parades took place in local areas.

“This year will be a vast increase, but not as large as in days gone by. 2019 was our last big one. Hopefully we can get back to complete normality in August for the relief of the city and hopefully Easter Monday before that.”

William added: “We normally would have about 28 bands so there’s 18 tomorrow.

“We’re optimistic that there will still be a fair representation of our membership from throughout Northern Ireland and indeed England and Scotland as well. We’re looking forward to a positive day, carrying on the traditions of the shutting of the gates anniversary.”

The shutting of the gates marks the start of the siege which began on December 7, 1688 when 13 young apprentices shut the gates in the faces of the approaching army of Jacobites.

William said: “The siege proper commenced on April 18, 1689, that’s when King James II arrived at Bishop’s Gate and was refused entrance. He instructed his army to surround the city. The siege last from April 18 until the Jacobite army commenced their retreat on August 1.

“That’s why the siege is often referred to as the 105-day siege.”

Apprentice Boys mark the ‘Shutting of the Gates and ‘Relief of Londonderry’ with two events, but the actual beginning of the siege in April is also marked with a parade.

William said: “That’s why we have our Easter Monday parade to symbolise the start of the siege proper.”

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry