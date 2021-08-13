Over 50 Apprentice Boys parades on Saturday – but Londonderry celebrations muted

PACEMAKER BELFAST 22/04/2019 The Apprentice Boys annual Easter Monday parade in east Belfast

The commemorations are much more dispersed than usual this year, because the ABOD leadership decided last week to resceind its invitations to loyalists across the country to convene in Londonderry itself.

The leadership said that to do otherwise would be “selfish”, due to the risk of spreading Covid.

There will still be celebrations in the city (details on this News Letter link) but they will be somewhat muted, with brethren and bands from elsewhere staying away.

Of the 54 ABOD marches notified with the Parades Commission, five are deemed “sensitive”.

Two are in Lurgan: ABOD Lurgan No1 Parent Branch Club with Portadown Defenders Flute Band, and ABOD Corcreeny Baker Club with Upper Bann Fusillers.

The others are in: Coleraine – the ABOD Killowen Mitchelburne Club with Ulster Protestant Boys; Dunloy – ABOD Dunloy Walker Club with Dunloy Accordion Band; and east Belfast – a whopping 250-man parade involving ABOD Belfast Browning Club, with bands from Ballymacarret and Whiterock.

Among the conditions placed on the latter parade is that “a single drum beat on a single side drum only is to be played between the junction of Bryson Street and the Newtownards Road and the junction of Pitt Place and the Newtownards Road” (a rather specific instruction, since the distance from Pitt Place to Bryson Street is perhaps only 15 metres).

MORE FROM THIS REPORTER:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.