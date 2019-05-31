Children’s charity Barnardo’s NI has praised its volunteers across the country, after they donated an incredible 160,000 hours last year

This Volunteers’ Week (June 1-7), Barnardo’s NI is celebrating the incredible work of their dedicated and passionate volunteers, who play a vital role within the organisation.

Across retail, fundraising and children’s services, the organisation works with 750 volunteers, who generously donated 160,000 hours of their time last year.

Michele Janes and David McCune

Barnardo’s Head of NI Michele Janes said:

“Some volunteers come in for an hour each week, others for much longer, but every effort is sincerely appreciated and they all play a pivotal role within the organisation. The local support we receive allows us to continue the breadth of work we deliver for children and their families across Northern Ireland.”

Barnardo’s Volunteer David McCune said:

“I’ve had the desire to give back for a while and through Barnardo’s I have had the opportunity to mentor a young man, who hasn’t had the easiest start in life. This young person just needed to believe in himself and I wanted to help him do just that. There has been lots of highs and lows and I have been there to help him through the good times and the difficult times. He has overcome many barriers to get to where he is in life and I immensely proud to have played a role in helping him believe and achieve his dream.”

If you are interested in using your skills or learning new ones, there are many different volunteering opportunities to get involved in. Volunteers can choose from a wide variety of roles within stores - from helping behind the scenes by recycling, sorting and pricing the donations and steaming the clothes, or to helping on the shop-floor by arranging window displays, styling mannequins or serving customers at the till. Barnardo’s also has children’s services volunteer roles in various areas.

Are you a student looking for something to do over the summer? Do you want to gain some work or retail experience? Are you over 14 years old? Sign up with one of Barnardo’s retail stores for a ‘Fortnight of Fun’ which offers opportunities to volunteer for shorter periods of time.

Visit www.barnardos.org.uk/volunteering or email ni-volunteering@barnardos.org.uk