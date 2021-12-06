Online Careers Night at NWRC - Preparing students for jobs of the future

North West Regional College Head of Careers Fineen Bradley.

The virtual event will bring together lecturing staff from all aspects of the

NWRC curriculum, as well as some of the region’s top employers, to advise

local people of the opportunities available on their doorstep to help steer

them into a successful career.

Visitors to the site can also view course information webinars delivered by

NWRC curriculum staff, as well as watch videos from the Student Services

teams and Students Union on how you will be supported during your time at

NWRC.

There will also be a Careers Advice & Guidance podcast delivered by the

Careers Academy – offering advice on CV Building, Interview techniques, UCAS

Applications, Parents Information, Building confidence, and resilience. You can

also live chat with NWRC staff throughout the event, as well as make a course

application.

Finneen Bradley, Head of Careers at NWRC, says the event has been organised

after a difficult 2021 for everyone, looking ahead to a brighter year in 2022.

She added: “Deciding where to study post-16, is one of the biggest decisions

that a young person has to make. Studying at college can offer a different

learning environment to that experienced at a school’s sixth form and time and

time again we’ve watched students thrive in the college learning environment,

combining hands-on practical work alongside academia.

“Learning not only takes place in our college lecture theatres and classrooms, but

students also get to use their skills in the real world through work placements and

live project-based learning activities.

“At NWRC we don’t offer the traditional A-Level route, students with four GCSEs

or more can enrol in a BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma (the equivalent of three A-

Levels), offering a direct progression route to University courses offered locally, or

employment.

“Our campuses offer subjects you won’t find at school, courses in Journalism,

Hospitality and Tourism, Construction, Care and Health, Hair and Beauty, and

much more.”

Finneen said there’s often a misconception that students only enrol at a FE

(Further Education) college if they have failed their exams.

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” she said. “NWRC attracts students post

GCSE and post A level with an excellent academic portfolio including 9-10 GCSEs

at Grade A* to C and three A-Levels are Grade A* to C. Learners select FE colleges

as a first choice and continue their education at an FE college due to the clear

progression pathways and multiple advantages to studying locally.

“It’s vital to the North West economy that we encourage our young people to

make the most of the opportunities available on their own doorstep to study

locally.

“The type of education that our young people are looking for is changing, and

we’ve changed with those needs, that’s why we’re constantly developing our

curriculum.

“Huge changes are taking in the workplace with the development of cutting-edge

technology and as such, NWRC continues to review how we prepare students for

their future careers.

“Recently the college introduced a new course in E-Sports with Information

Technology, an industry experiencing huge growth. Future careers in this field

include esports player, team coach, event organiser, social media influencer,

video production editor, data analyst, and technologist.

“NWRC has also added courses for in-demand careers such as Veterinary

Nursing, Dental Nursing, Butchery, Uniformed Protective Services, and

Analytical and Forensic Science.

“These courses all ensure that students are job-ready following completion of

their studies, and ready to begin the next chapter of their learning journey.”

The event takes place from 4.00 pm-8.00 pm via the College website

www.nwrc.ac.uk and is open to everyone, particularly those completing GCSEs,