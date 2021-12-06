Online Careers Night at NWRC - Preparing students for jobs of the future
North West Regional College will host an Online Careers Night on Tuesday, December 7, giving prospective students an insight into the education and employment opportunities available in the North West.
The virtual event will bring together lecturing staff from all aspects of the
NWRC curriculum, as well as some of the region’s top employers, to advise
local people of the opportunities available on their doorstep to help steer
them into a successful career.
Visitors to the site can also view course information webinars delivered by
NWRC curriculum staff, as well as watch videos from the Student Services
teams and Students Union on how you will be supported during your time at
NWRC.
There will also be a Careers Advice & Guidance podcast delivered by the
Careers Academy – offering advice on CV Building, Interview techniques, UCAS
Applications, Parents Information, Building confidence, and resilience. You can
also live chat with NWRC staff throughout the event, as well as make a course
application.
Finneen Bradley, Head of Careers at NWRC, says the event has been organised
after a difficult 2021 for everyone, looking ahead to a brighter year in 2022.
She added: “Deciding where to study post-16, is one of the biggest decisions
that a young person has to make. Studying at college can offer a different
learning environment to that experienced at a school’s sixth form and time and
time again we’ve watched students thrive in the college learning environment,
combining hands-on practical work alongside academia.
“Learning not only takes place in our college lecture theatres and classrooms, but
students also get to use their skills in the real world through work placements and
live project-based learning activities.
“At NWRC we don’t offer the traditional A-Level route, students with four GCSEs
or more can enrol in a BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma (the equivalent of three A-
Levels), offering a direct progression route to University courses offered locally, or
employment.
“Our campuses offer subjects you won’t find at school, courses in Journalism,
Hospitality and Tourism, Construction, Care and Health, Hair and Beauty, and
much more.”
Finneen said there’s often a misconception that students only enrol at a FE
(Further Education) college if they have failed their exams.
“Nothing could be further from the truth,” she said. “NWRC attracts students post
GCSE and post A level with an excellent academic portfolio including 9-10 GCSEs
at Grade A* to C and three A-Levels are Grade A* to C. Learners select FE colleges
as a first choice and continue their education at an FE college due to the clear
progression pathways and multiple advantages to studying locally.
“It’s vital to the North West economy that we encourage our young people to
make the most of the opportunities available on their own doorstep to study
locally.
“The type of education that our young people are looking for is changing, and
we’ve changed with those needs, that’s why we’re constantly developing our
curriculum.
“Huge changes are taking in the workplace with the development of cutting-edge
technology and as such, NWRC continues to review how we prepare students for
their future careers.
“Recently the college introduced a new course in E-Sports with Information
Technology, an industry experiencing huge growth. Future careers in this field
include esports player, team coach, event organiser, social media influencer,
video production editor, data analyst, and technologist.
“NWRC has also added courses for in-demand careers such as Veterinary
Nursing, Dental Nursing, Butchery, Uniformed Protective Services, and
Analytical and Forensic Science.
“These courses all ensure that students are job-ready following completion of
their studies, and ready to begin the next chapter of their learning journey.”
The event takes place from 4.00 pm-8.00 pm via the College website
www.nwrc.ac.uk and is open to everyone, particularly those completing GCSEs,
A-Levels, Leaving Certs, or a course at NWRC. Parents/guardians welcome.