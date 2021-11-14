Clydesdales are back at Garvagh

Nevin Smyth, Finn Todd, Young Handler, with judge John Drummond.

Absent from last year’s event the breeders put on an excellent display of in hand showing and driving skills of the breed.

The judge, John Drummond from Bratlach stud farm Co. Down, commented: “The Garvagh show has now established itself as on of the best shows in Northern Ireland, today was no exception with excellent classes of brood mares, foals & many young horses with great potential for the breed in future.”

The event took on a different format from previous years due to the ongoing pandemic. The vintage tractors assembled at the Garvagh car park and then made their way around the local roads to Kilrea and Aghadowey.

Tom Stewart led the parade on the club’s vintage Fordson major. At the same time the Clydesdales were in competition for top honours at the show field on the Coleraine Road. Sandra Henderson collected another championship title with her immaculately turned-out mare Croaghmore Roxy for her 5th supreme award. David Patterson collected the male champion award with his six-month-old colt foal Agivey Admiral breed from his own mare Agivey Sophie. Victor Millen showed the best overall foal to win the O’Connell Garvagh cup. The Hanna brothers, William and Craig enjoyed a successful day taking the reserve champion award with Macfin Rough Diamond on her first show outing. In previous years they were frequent winners of the young handler’s class. The winner of this year’s class was 10-year-old Finn Todd from Castlerock.

The club was especially pleased to receive a new cup donated by the Faulkner family from Ringsend in memory of Bertie Faulkner who passed away last year. For many years Bertie would have been a regular attender at Garvagh shows organised by the club with his faithful cob Sam he exhibited some very rare exhibits including an original Irish Jaunting Cart.

John Weir and Declan Ferris gave excellent displays of driving with traditional farm carts and horses presented with beautifully decorated harness. Darren Ryan, a relative novice to driving, gave a professional display with his eight-year-old Clydesdale Hillview Braveheart and attractive stallion cart.

Local lady Janice Dorran competed in the road cart class with her 14-year-old Shetland pony called Simon and accompanied on board by her six-year-old Terrier dog, Sophie.

The highlight of the driving classes was two magnificent Drays owned by Victor Scott, Glebeview Clydesdales & Terry Mills of Millcottage Clydesdales. Together they gave a grand exhibition of driving Clydesdale classes. Declan Ferris handed over the Faulkner cup to Victor Scott and his driver Ben Mclaughlin.

A large crowd of spectators assembled on the main street to view the traditional grand Clydesdales horse parade, followed by the Vintage tractors which has returned from their countryside road run.

The club express their sincere thanks to everyone for their generous support and also to those local businesses who helped to sponsor the various classes.

The Clydesdale show results as follows;

Brood mare class – Tom Fleming Cup: 1st – Sandra Henderson – Croaghmore Roxy; 2nd – David Patterson – Agivey Sophie; 3rd – Ian Simpson – MacFin Vera Lynn

Colt foal class: 1st – David Patterson – Agivey Admiral

Filly foal class: 1st – Victor Millen – Ballinrees Lady Rose; 2nd – Ian Simpson – Ballyoglagh Betsie; 3rd – Sandra Henderson – Croaghmore Maureen

Best foal - O’Connell Garage Cup: Victor Millen

Yeld mare class - R & J Booth Cup: John McDermott – Poppy

Three-year-old Gelding – Northern Bank Cup: 1st – Terry Mills – Lightning; 2nd – Terry Mills – Ben; 3rd – Darren Ryan – Hillview Braveheart

Two-year-old Filly – Farlow engineering Cup: 1st Pat O’Boyle – Carrickmanon Lady Duchess; 2nd Robin Kerr – Bannbrook Summer

One-year-old Filly – Hugh & Avril Scott Cup: 1st – Hanna Bros – Macfin Rough Diamond; 2nd – G & L Tanner – Downhill Lizzie; 3rd – David Patterson – Agivey First Hope

Young Handlers class – Ulster Bank Cup: 1st – Finn Todd; 2nd – Jack Ryan.

Farm cart class – Robert Scott Cup: 1st – John Weir – Rose Hall Alexander; 2nd – Declan Ferris – Sam; 3rd – John McDermott – Poppy.

Stud Cart Class – Mervyn Stewart Cup: 1st – Darren Ryan – Hillview Braveheart.

Road Cart class - Janice Dorran.

Dray Class – Bertie Faulkner Cup: 1st – Victor Scott; 2nd – Terry Mills.

Supreme Champion – Jack Linton Cup: Sandra Henderson – Croaghmore Roxy.

Reserve champion – Nevin Smith Cup: Hanna Brothers – Macfin Rough Diamond.