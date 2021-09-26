Foyleside delighted to welcome Waterstone’s to Londonderry

Waterstones is hiring staff for a new Derry store.

The store opening denotes a significant investment in Foyleside and will be a welcome boost for high street trading in the city in general when it officially opens on November 5.

Established in 1982 by founder Tim Waterstone, the bookshop brand has expanded over the decades to become a national chain employing over 3,000 booksellers across over 280 stores. Waterstone’s has opened several new stores in the UK recently while also upgrading others, showing that there is still a healthy appetite among the public for physical bookshops.

A spokesperson for Waterstone’s said: “We are delighted to confirm that Waterstone’s will be opening a brand new bookshop this autumn, with an eight-strong bookselling team, in the Foyleside shopping centre. Being so popular, the centre is a great location for our new bookshop, and we plan to open its doors on Friday November 5, in time for Christmas shopping. We can’t wait to welcome customers into our beautiful new shop and to recommend all the brilliant books waiting to be discovered by the book lovers of the city and beyond.”

The retailer’s new branch in the Foyleside centre will offer more choice for avid readers in terms of books, stationery, and gifts, particularly with schools reopening and with the Christmas shopping period right around the corner. Reestablishing a flagship

bookshop in the shopping mall has been a priority for the management team at Foyleside and bringing a well-known retailer such as Waterstones to the North West will add to the already enticing mix of over fifty stores operating in the centre.

As a national book retailer, Waterstones boasts an ever-increasing range of exclusive reader offers and signed editions, as well as an extensive collection of books for sale. Waterstone’s also prides itself in having enthusiastic staff who have a passion for reading and are also knowledgeable when it comes to the books they sell. These friendly bookworms will be on hand and more than willing to offer advice to potential customers.

Waterstone’s is expected to fill the shop space previously occupied by Topshop/Topman on the centre’s third floor, joining some of the biggest brands on the High Street.

Fergal Rafferty, manager of the Foyleside Centre said he was delighted to welcome this prestigious retailer to the centre. He said: “It is significant that whilst retailing in general has faced a tough year, Foyleside can announce another new store opening.

“There have been some store closures, and this has presented opportunities for new retailers. Since March we have seen the arrival of Butlers, bPerfect, Frasers, Sports Direct, Game and now Waterstone’s.

“We welcome these new tenants to Foyleside as we approach the busiest trading period in the lead up to Christmas and will coincide with the government’s spend local £100 high street voucher scheme.”

The centre has plans for further announcements in the last quarter of 2021.