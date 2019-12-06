IN PICTURES: Ten great festive things to do

A Christmas Carol, The MAC Belfast, until January 5'This Christmas, the MAC is excited to present its fun-filled family version of the festive classic, A Christmas Carol. A timeless Charles Dickens tale, the story has received a special rewrite by distinguished local writer and actor, Tara Lynne O'Neill (Derry Girls) and Simon Magill, Creative Director of the MAC, putting their own twist on festive family favourite, which is being directed by renowned local actor Sean Kearns. There'll be lots of fun along the way of course, so expect toe-tapping tunes, laugh-out-loud antics and the magical, memorable experience expected from a MAC Christmas show. For more information about the show or to book tickets, visit themaclive.com or call Box Office on 028 90 235 053.'Photo by Aaron McCracken

Aaron McCracken Photography