The Ballroom Boys dance into the Millennium Forum

BBC Strictly Come Dancing’s favourite male professionals, Ian Waite and Vincent Simone

have joined together for the very first time in their brand new production - The Ballroom

Boys - and they are waltzing their way to the north west next week!

The night is packed with dances, songs and loads of banter and both audiences and press

are loving the show.

Neither are strangers to life on the road, with It Takes Two regular Ian having done several

tours with former dance partners Camilla Sacre-Dallerup, Natalie Lowe, and most recently Oti Mabuse. While Strictly’s original and best-loved Italian, Vincent, has graced theatres up and down the country with Flavia Cacace in their Argentine Tango inspired shows.

“With so many Strictly tours going out on the road in 2019, we wanted to do something a bit different, so Vincent and I spoke about a boys reunion and The Ballroom Boys idea

came to life!” says Waite.

Ian and Vincent are the perfect comedy double act. Mix that with incredible dancing and stunning vocals and you get The Ballroom Boys - an old-school style variety show that is proving to be a big hit!

Argentine Tango legend Vincent and King of the Ballroom Ian, are joined by professional dancers Ksenia Zsikhotska, from Dancing with the Stars Ireland, and the multi-talented Crystal Main, who has toured with dance shows around the world.

On vocals is the Olivier award-winning James Lomas, who has played Billy in the smash-hit musical ‘Billy Elliot’ in London’s West End.

Simone, who has lost none of his cheeky Italian charm, said: “I’m really enjoying working

with Ian again and I get to share my amazing personality with you all for the first time!”

Dances include the Waltz, Samba, Paso Doble, Rumba and of course, the Argentine Tango.

The Ballroom Boys step into the Millennium Forum in Londonderry/Derry on June 6. Book now on https://www.millenniumforum.co.uk/shows/the-ballroom-boys/