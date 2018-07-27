Fashion blogger Arlene Gill on why she’s thrown out the rule-book

Arlene Gill, 39, is a popular fashion and beauty blogger who lives in Londonderry with her husband and three children.

Arlene is renowned for her down-to-earth attitude to social media, writing recently: ‘‘My Insta life is very different to my real life. I am a wife, a mum and a carer, and that will always take priority but I have always had a love of fashion so I started my blog simply for me and I enjoy it.’’

Arlene also emphasises on the social media site the importance of ‘‘not being afraid to be yourself.’’ She explains: ‘‘I now like myself exactly as I am, scars, flaws, lumps, bumps and all.’’

How would you describe your personal style?

That’s a good question and really made me think! I would say versatile, I don’t generally conform to a specific style - I’m always open to stepping out of my comfort zone, I love mixing and matching and clashing to create different outfits with the same pieces.

How often do you tend to go shopping?

To be honest, it varies so much for me. But I would say I shop at least twice a month.

Where do you tend to buy your clothes?

I shop everywhere! I love the high street, second hand shops and boutiques - no where is safe with me.

How long do you spend on average getting ready?

During the week, I spend maybe between 15 and 20 minutes but for nights out, for everything including applying self-tan, doing my hair and applying makeup, I would say it takes me about one and a half hours to get ready.

What is your beauty routine in morning and night?

I would have a good skin care routine - I remove my makeup every night with my cleanser. I use a few different ones but I love the Image skin care range. I always use pixie glow toner, if I have time I will also use a face mask but I always finish with serum and moisturizer.

How often do you buy new beauty products and makeup items?

Maybe every few months I would buy my favorites, but I’m lucky that as a blogger I do get gifted with some beauty products.

Would you ever leave the house completely makeup-free?

Yes, I would say I leave the house a lot with no makeup on, I also post pictures on my social media with no makeup on.

How would you describe your approach to fashion and beauty?

Fashion-wise, I would say obsessed! Beauty-wise, I would say I am more relaxed. I love my nails, tan, hair and makeup but I don’t have a strict routine.

What is one beauty item you cannot live without?

Fake tan - it just makes everything look better. I’m loving my Bellamianta Ultra Dark, it’s my current favourite tan.

Do you have a style icon?

Megan Ellaby (a fashion and lifestyle blogger). She is a 20-something Manchester girl who has captured my heart with her fashion.

If you had to give one piece of fashion or beauty advice you swear by, what would it be?

Never listen to the rules - ‘‘don’t wear stripes they will make you look heavier’’ - wrong! If you love it wear it. Wear it your own way and wear it with confidence.

To follow Arlene, visit her on Facebook , online and on Instagram at: instagram.com/girlyinspocorner.