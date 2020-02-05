Van Morrison to headline Jazz Festival 2020

The City of Derry Jazz Festival is to welcome the return of one of the biggest names in Irish music – Van Morrison – to headline this year’s event.

Tickets are now on sale for the night of music on Sunday, May 10, at the Millennium Forum, where Van has received a rapturous reception at previous Festival gigs.

The City of Derry Jazz Festival will be returning for the 19th time this year, with a packed programme of events taking place over five days from May 7-11 expected to draw upwards of 70,000 people to the city.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane Cr Michaela Boyle, said: “This is fantastic news for the Festival. The return of such an acclaimed artist to headline the Jazz Festival just highlights how the event is regarded in the music world.

“It’s a great coup for the festival.”