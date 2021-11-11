Wonderful evening of world music coming to Roe Valley Arts Centre

Basrok’s compositions are influenced by Irish, European, and Middle Eastern music and the performance will see brass, strings and woodwind combined into a unique melting pot of sound.

The band will be joined by supporting act Duozouk, made up of bouzouki players Nikos Petsakos and Martin Coyle, who explore the journey of the bouzouki from early 1900’s Greece, across Europe and its entry into Ireland.

The duo will perform rebetiko music, alongside traditional arrangements from various European countries and modern compositions, presented on Greek Tri-chordo, Irish four course and Baglama.

Both acts are delighted to be joined on stage by harp performer Lucia McGinnis, who has been a long-term collaborator with Basork over the past five years. Lucia has been a performer and teacher for the past 20 years and has performed with The Chieftains and studied Irish music at the University of Limerick.