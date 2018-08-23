Trio in battle to avoid the drop

Time has certainly flown by for the North West’s cricket fraternity over the past few months and another summer is set to end this weekend for Long’s SuperValu Premiership clubs.

With the destination of the title long since decided, the only unresolved issue now is which team(s) are relegated to the Championship.

Three candidates remain, with bottom side Fox Lodge having most to do to stave off the drop.

One of either them, Ardmore or Eglinton will go down automatically and one of them will head into a play-off with the runners-up in the second tier.

The Villagers look the safest of the three given that they have a points advantage and a match in hand, however they have two exceptionally tricky games left to negotiate.

Stuart Thompson’s men are at Bready first up where they will witness the title trophy being handed over to Davy Scanlon.

It has been a magnificent year for the Magheramason outfit, however the visitors will be hoping to catch the new champions cold.

Should they lose at Bready and either of the other two win, Eglinton’s game at Coleraine on Sunday could well take on added signifcance.

Fox Lodge need a win at Sandel Lodge on Saturday or they are gone regardless.

There are now ten points between seventh and eighth with one game each to go and the Bleachgreen side have a toughie too as they travel to Donemana.

Both will feel that a shock last-day win could keep them up and that should make for a very interesting afternoon’s viewing.

Elsewhere, Strabane entertain Brigade and although the Red Caps have an outstanding game at the Holm to try to squeeze in, they would happily have settled for their lot at the start of the season.

We’ve said before that Brigade could well look back on their campaign over the winter and feel they probably missed a great chance to win both senior trophies.

Yet while that may be true, the eventual winners held all the Aces when it came to consistency.

There is little at stake at the Park this weekend if truth be told although the visitors would no doubt like a second-place finish to go along with their senior cup success.

It has been a strange sort of season generally and nowhere has that been typified more than at the Holm.

League and cup double winners in both 2016 and 2017, the cupboard will be bare this winter.

Whatever the reasons for their disappointing campaign you can be sure there will be a new focus next season in the Tyrone village.

For now though it is time to re-group, time to take stock, and time for new North West champions Bready to celebrate a first senior title in their 80-year history. Scanlon’s side have had a fantastic campaign and our deserved champs.