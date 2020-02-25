Self assessment works wonders for City of Derry says Head Coach Paul O'Kane

All Ireland League, Division 2C

City of Derry Head Coach Paul O’Kane heaped praise on his players for using the disappointment of their recent Ulster derby defeat to Bangor to produce a season’s best display against Tullamore on Saturday.

City of Derry's Tiernan Thornton pictured in action against Tullamore on Saturday. DER0920-109KM

O’Kane and his coaching team took the unusual step of asking the players to analyse and dissect the Bangor defeat and the result was emphatic as Derry bounced back with a near faultless display to over-run third placed, Tullamore, in a brilliant bonus point victory.

”We have been waiting on a performance like that all year to be honest,” said a delighted O’Kane, “We know what we are capable of, we see it time and time again. Maybe last week was the kick up the ass we needed.

”We did something a bit different this week in that we asked the boys to analyse the game against Bangor. We asked them to take ownership on certain areas and certain aspects of the game. We got them to break the video down for us and I think that had a positive impact.

“People had whinged about the conditions last week but we had enough to win that game. Anybody who had watched it would have seen that. Yes, Bangor could have been further away but come the end of the game we had left three or four opportunities out there that were gilt edged.

“On Saturday, we made the best out of every opportunity we had and the things we had been working on out on the training field came off. It was great to see. I’m delighted for the boys because they deserved it.

“If the team cannot take confidence from a performance and result like that, then I don’t know what you could do. I have talked possibly too much about availability but that really is the key for us. We have such a small squad but from 1 to 20 we were strong today. We have to have that team out every week. We have to find a way to get that sorted. It is a big ask, we know that, but it would make such a big difference.”

Tries from Neil Burns, Davy Graham, Simon Logue and David Lapsley put the seal on a hugely impressive display that means only six points separate Derry from third ahead of the trip to Clonmel next week.

"We’ve asked for a reaction after the Bangor match and we certainly got it,” added O’Kane, “I think that’s the best performance since I came to the club. There have been quite a few decent showings but for 80 minutes of a complete performance in atrocious conditions, my hat goes off to the boys, 1 to 20, they were outstanding.

"We had a game-plan. We knew what we wanted to do but with the way we play rugby we knew we were going to have to be brave and it actually got to a point in the second half when there was no panic in me at all. I was so comfortable because the boys were so comfortable.

"They stuck rigidly to the game-plan, the things we have worked on in training came to the fore. As bad as our rucking was last week, our body height, our aggression at the breakdown, I thought we were absolutely outstanding.

"We were really top quality and as I have said to the boys, we have really set a marker as to how good we can be. To me, that form there shows exactly why we need to be an AIL club.

”We have the smallest squad probably in the league but the talent that’s there is unbelievable and we can develop that and build on it. That’s what we asked the boys before the game, how much does this mean to them?

“After the result against Bangor, we were trying to get ourselves on to a safe footing in the table but the losing bonus point from last week with the bonus point today, it now feels like an extra win. Now, we have to go to Clonmel and get a positive result down there.”