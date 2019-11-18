Mayoral reception for Limavady Wolfhounds Ladies Team

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson pictured with members of the Limavady Wolfhounds Senior Ladies’ Football Team at a recent reception which he hosted to mark their recent Junior County Championship success.

Included are - Aine O’Kane, Hannah Caldwell (Team Captain), Geraldine Pollock and Dawn-Marie McKeever, and fellow members of the Limavady Wolfhounds Senior Ladies’ Football Team photographed proudly displaying their trophy at the Mayoral Reception held in their honour.

The reception was also attended by Assistant Manager Patrick Deery and Chairman Ronan Curley.

(Photograph courtesy of McAuley Multimedia Ltd.)