Leaders Brigade meet rivals Bready

It seems that not a weekend goes by without a handful of key cricket fixtures at the minute and that is the case this time too with crunch league and cup fixtures across both days.

It would be little exaggeration to suggest that there’s a potential title decider in the Long’s SuperValu Premier League on Saturday when second-placed Bready entertain top-of-the-table Brigade.

Donemana’s poor recent run of form means it is extremely unlikely that they will be involved in the race for honours leaving the ring clear for the top two to slug it out.

Both teams go into the match on winning runs; Brigade actually unbeaten domestically all season which leaves them in the box seat. Bready’s only league defeat came in the reverse fixture on opening day of the season and realistically, the Magheramason outfit have to win to stay in the hunt.

Davy Scanlon’s side will have to be on the front foot from the start if they are to impose themselves on the game while the visitors can ill-afford to be as poor here as they were against Strabane or it will definitely be game on.

Donemana go to the Rectory as they look to recover from some poor recent displays, however Andrew Riddles’ team won’t get it all their own way here either.

The hosts have improved dramatically in the past few weeks and find themselves in the semi-finals of the senior cup on Sunday as well as pushing for the top half table.

Gordon Cooke seems set to return for the Glens after missing a couple of games following surgery and his presence doesn’t weaken them in any way.

The visitors will have to try to lift themselves for a second half of the summer which doesn’t at present look to have much at stake.

Donemana rarely do ‘low-key’ games of course but they will have to find the resolve from somewhere to stay competitive over the coming weeks.

The other quartet of clubs do have a different prize in their sights, especially Strabane who are now at the bottom of the table following last weekend’s back-to-back defeats.

The Red Caps just can’t seem to bring their disciplines together at present, and although you wouldn’t rule them out at Eglinton, the pressure really is on to start picking up points.

The Villagers are reasonably safe for now, but will see this as a chance to kick on and put clear blue water between themselves and those involved in the basement battle.

Coleraine also look vulnerable and they take on a Ballyspallen side buoyed by their big win at the Park last Sunday.

The Bannsiders remain reliant on their big-game players and if they turn up, Stephen Hutchinson’s team are always capable of springing a result.

The Roe Valley men are set for another huge weekend as they follow this one up with that mouth-watering senior cup semi-final at the Rectory the following day. This looks to be a second season-defining weekend in a row for Adam McDaid’s team.

The second cup clash on Sunday sees Ardmore and Brigade lock horns at the Bleachgreen for a place in this season’s showpiece decider.

The teams may well be split by a division in terms of league places but this is a genuine banana skin for Andy Britton’s men.

The visitors will be long odds-on favourites with the bookies but this could turn into a cracking contest if the home side can start well.

Saturday

Long’s SuperValu Premier Division

(All matches start 12noon)

Bready v Brigade

Eglinton v Strabane

Ballyspallen v Coleraine

Glendermott v Donemana

Sunday

North West Senior Cup

(All matches start 12noon)

Ardmore v Brigade

Glendermott v Ballyspallen