With online entry now closed, participants can still enter in-store at O’Neill’s Sports Superstore, Waterloo Place until Sunday 8 August. Every year the Jog in the Bog, which is named in honour of accomplished local triathlete Colm Quigley, raises vital funds for the Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum (BBHF).

For the second year in a row, the run will be held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions. Despite this, event organisers and sponsors O’Neill's are hopeful that the wider public will

support the run as they have done each year. With the race now considered an essential fundraiser for mental health services, this year’s run will take on a greater poignancy as the

city remembers Colm Quigley on the 10th anniversary of his death.

The BBHF are also encouraging participants to walk, run or cycle their 5k during the week of Féile 2021 beginning 9 August, and to then post their pictures online tagging the BBHF or

sending them via private mail. All the funds raised for the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum will be invested into mental health services which provide much needed counselling for people in Derry.

With COVID-19 placing an increased strain on current services, demand for counselling support has increased drastically. This vital fundraising event will help change the lives of those

struggling and help ensure that adequate measures can be put in place for those seeking support. BBHF and O’Neill's are looking forward to seeing all the pictures of those taking part in this year’s Jog in the Bog, from the international entrants around the world to those taking part locally.