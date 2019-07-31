Glendermott looking to cause a Bank of Ireland NW Senior Cup final shock

Glendermott captain Gordon Montgomery admits this weekend's Bank of Ireland NW Senior Cup Final against Brigade, could be his last senior cup final.

The two day showpiece encounter, which will take place at Eglinton CC from 12noon on Friday and Saturday is sure to attract a big crowd, as the Waterside neighbours face each other for the first time ever in the Senior Cup final.

Montgomery concedes the recent death of John Watson has given everyone at the club extra motivation in their attempt to win cup for the first time since 2005.