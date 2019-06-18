Geoff Ingram and Andy McKibbkin claim Irish sidecar title

There was champagne all round for Geoff Ingram and Andy McKibbin as they won their first Irish sidecar championship at the final round of the championship at Gormanston.

Going into Sunday’s race it looked odds on that Lisburn’s Emma Moulds and Randalstown’s Niki Adair would claim the title but nothing is ever certain in motorbike racing and on the day it all went wrong for the duo.

To finish top, first you have to finish and that’s exactly what the new team of Ingram and McKibbin did.

In race one they finished second behind Dean Faulkner and Gordy Ringland.

In their second race a steady third was good enough to put them in contention for the title and a great win in the last race saw them crowned 2019 champions.

McKibbin said: “We only started the day hoping to get our first win of the season but to end the day as Irish Champions is unbelievable.

“We are over the moon but consistency has paid off in this championship. It all came together today, our first win, first overall and the title, what a way to celebrate father’s day.”

For Moulds it was a different story.

“We led the championship from round one of the season but after a crash in race one, fourth in race two and the clutch going at the third corner in race three we lost the title by six points,” she said.

“We are gutted but well done to Geoff Ingram and Andy McKibbin on claiming the Irish Championship.”

At the same meeting Hillsborough’s Mark McLernon wrapped up the Irish premier Quad championship with three wins from three starts.