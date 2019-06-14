Donemana’s Andy McBrine ready for tough Zimbabwe challenge

This year has already been a big year for Donemana’s Andy McBrine - a Test debut, eye-catching performances with the ball against Afghanistan at Stormont, and captain of the North West Warriors side looking to defend its Inter-Provincial Championship crown.

Despite this, McBrine is excited about what is still to come.

Across the two recent Afghan matches, the 26-year old off-spinner sent down 20 overs, conceding just 60 runs and claiming two wickets – such an economy rate almost unheard of in the modern game.

This recent experience has him relishing the prospect of playing for Ireland against Zimbabwe in front of his home crowd next month.

“It will be a very proud occasion for me to play in front of home fans if I’m selected for the internationals being held in the North in July,” McBrine said.

“Especially at Bready - it is a magnificent ground and the Club has worked very hard over recent years to get the ground into shape to host big games like these.

“As always, the weather is the only thing that will dull the atmosphere in the North West - people in this area are passionate about the game and will get behind the Irish lads. And if the Domenana supporters are in, you may be hearing a bash of the Andy Scra song!”

Ireland men’s cricket team will play three one-day internationals and three T20 internationals against Zimbabwe between 12 and 14 July 2019 – three games apiece at Bready and Stormont.

As a bonus for local fans, the three T20Is will be doubleheaders, with Ireland Women’s cricket team playing their Zimbabwean counterparts on the same day.

Tickets are now on sale through Ticketmaster or at the gate.