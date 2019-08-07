Cup weekend for North West men and women sides

There are a couple of mouth-watering finals in store this Sunday as the North West T20 cups are decided at Strabane Park.

Proceedings get under way at 12 noon with the Eric Cooke Cup final between Ardmore and Fox Lodge.

The Bleachgreen side have been in the thick of the action all summer long, and indeed it looks like being a telling weekend for them as they play leaders Burndennett in a crunch league game just 24 hours earlier.

A win there would send Peter Harrigan’s men into Sunday’s contest with confidence sky high and the prospect of the in-form Peet Pienaar getting among the runs, or Decker Curry on the scent of that magical century is likely to draw a decent crowd.

The Foxies will be no back number themselves and although it has been an in and out year for them, Aaron Heywood’s side would mind being cast as underdogs one bit.

The second of Sunday’s finals is a genuine heavyweight clash as Brigade take on Donemana.

These two also meet in the league on Saturday at the Holm where a win for Andy Britton’s team would seal the Premier League title race.

A win for Brigade in both games would see them complete a rare domestic quadruple of trophies, but you can bet your bottom dollar that Andrew Riddles’ team will be doing everything in their power to prevent that.

It looks set to be a superb day of cricket at the Park where admission is £5 (£3 concessionary) with all proceeds going to the Derry Midweek’s Charity Fund.

While there are a raft of cup finals coming up over the next couple of weeks as the season unwinds towards its conclusion, starting on Friday night as the North West Women’s Cup Final takes place at Burndennett CC.

Fox Lodge and Killyclooney are this season’s combatants in what should be a keenly-contested affair.

The Ballymagorry side will start slight favourites on league form however despite that, Jessica McDonald’s team have earned a well-deserved spot in the decider.

Players such as Gail Nelson, Amber Nicholl and Cody Wallace have flourished as the season has progressed, however ultimately their availability will be crucial for Friday night.

On the other hand, Hannah McLaughlin’s side are no strangers to the atmosphere of the cup final.

While they may have the advantage here in terms of experience, the game could go either way depending if the pressure gets to key players, like Emma Allen, Mollie Devine and Sarah Black.

Both sides would greatly appreciate all forms of encourgament at the match, so why not come down and support the teams. The match starts at 6.30pm.