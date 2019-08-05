Brigade’s Andy Britton wants more silverware this season

Brigade skipper Andy Britton was over the moon with their impressive Bank of Ireland NW Senior Cup Final victory over Glendermott, at Eglinton.

Britton now is looking forward to more silverware in the final few weeks of the campaign.

“It turned out to be a long afternoon on Saturday, however none of that takes away from winning the senior cup,” he said.

“People were saying all week that this would be a one-horse race, but it’s never that simple. We spoke all week about taking nothing for granted and that’s how we approached the match the whole way through.

“I said before the game that we all had a job to do from 1 to 11 and if we did that we would probably win the cup and that’s exactly how it panned out.

“I thought we played some really good cricket over the weekend and we paced the game very well.”

Asked about the decisiom not to enforce the follow-on, the Brigade skipper said he was thinking only of winning the cup and nothing else.

“Fair enough we led by 166 runs after the first innings, but the two options were to build on that and set a target that we thought would have taken Glendermott out of the match,” he explained. “The alternative was to put them back in again and maybe they get 280 or 290 and leave us with a couple of tricky sessions. All I was concerned about was ensuring Brigade won the cup.”

Britton said he expected his team would celebrate their cup win on Saturday,but then turn their attentions to the end of the season where more silverware awaits

“We’re not finished, absolutely not. We have a league to win and we’re also in the final of the T20 competition were we play Donemana. As far as I’m aware the winners of that then go into an inter-provincial T20 so there is a lot of cricket to be played between now and September if we get through,” he added.

“We’ll enjoy our weekend after working so hard to make this happen and then get our heads down again for the finishing stages.

The Brigade skipper also smiled when asked why he had used 10 bowlers in Glendermott’s second innings.

“The game was going nowhere for the last couple of hours. We got Gareth McKeegan to take off the gloves to bowl a couple of overs and I wanted all eleven to bowl for the first time in a senior final but David Murdock was having none of it.”