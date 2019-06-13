Big league and cup weekend for Brigade

There’s plenty going on this weekend in the North West with a full programme in the Long’s SuperValu Premier Division on Saturday followed by some intriguing cup ties the following day.

Leaders Brigade are on their travels on both days as they bid to ramp up their silverware chase.

Andy Britton’s team go to Eglinton first where they will be expected to extend their winning start in the title race against a home side that has blown really hot and cold.

The Villagers have struggled with the bat at times this summer and they will need to be on their game against an in-form Brigade attack.

There have been no such worries for Brigade so far and they look dangerous now that the top order has really started to fire. It’s a settled top four at Limavady Road these days and they are reaping the rewards at present.

The Beechgrove side then head to Donemana on Sunday for what has the makings of a senior cup cracker. Having already de-railed Andrew Riddles’ team’s own title challenge, a win for Brigade in that would really take the wind out of Donemana’s sails for 2019.

The one thing we have learned down through the years is that Donemana are very dangerous with their backs to the wall and this really could be some battle.

The Holm men are at Strabane in the league on Saturday and although at first glance this looks like a fantastic chance for them to get back on the winning trail, they are expected to be missing a number of players.

Strabane have failed to hit their straps this season and confidence looks low, however they wouldn’t be without a chance of causing an upset.

It seems to be a trend at several clubs so far this season but Peter Gillespie’s team can find no consistency with the bat at the moment and it is costing them.

Bready have grown into the title race in recent weeks and while they will be favourites at Ballyspallen, this could be the game of the day.

’Spallen have not looked out of place since returning to the top flight and have several potential match-winners in their ranks.

Brendon Louw looks a very useful recruit, however his opposite number Irosh Samarasooriya has been in fantastic form for the champions too.

The Sri Lankan has started well again this year and he has a big part to play here if Bready’s title defence is to stay on track.

Coleraine entertain a Glendermott side who will be feeling a lot better about themselves after an impressive couple of days last weekend. Gordon Montgomery’s men were far too strong for Eglinton on Saturday as they posted a first league win of the season, and they were the sole winners in Sunday’s rain-affected senior cup quarter-finals with a convincing defeat of Killyclooney.

The Bannsiders could be doing with another couple of wins to stay ahead of the relegation scrap, however their batting also looks a touch vulnerable. They will be hoping that their main men fire on Saturday, otherwise Gordon Cooke and company could be hard to work with.

As well as Sunday’s big senior cup game, Strabane and Bready are in All-Ireland action and both have difficult ties to negotiate.

The Red Caps will do well to come away from Leinster with a win while Bready would have a fighting chance at home to Phoenix.

Saturday

Long’s SuperValu Premier Division

Coleraine v Glendermott

Eglinton v Brigade

Strabane v Donemana

Ballyspallen v Bready

Sunday

Irish Senior Cup

Bready v Phoenix

Leinster v Strabane

Bank of Ireland North West Senior Cup

Donemana v Brigade