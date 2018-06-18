NW CRICKET: Old rivals meet in last four

Donemana have been given a home tie against Brigade in the semi-final of the NW Senior Cup.

The holders are going for a record seventh consecutive triumph after beating Coleraine on Sunday.

Brigade came back from the dead after slumping to 40 for 7 at Ardmore, and may well feel their name is on the trophy.

In the other semi-final, Championship side Newbuildings have home advantage over an in-form Eglinton side who swept away the challenge of Fox Lodge on Sunday.

Mike Erlank scored a century as they won at a canter by 9 wickets.

Both games will take place on Sunday July 1st.