WORLD DARTS CHAMPIONSHIPS: Daryl Gurney taking it one step at a time

DARYL GURNEY insists he can ill afford to take the challenge of John Henderson lightly as he prepares for his second round match at the PDC World Darts Championships at Alexandra Palace tomorrow night.

The Tullyally man issued a statement of intent as he cruised to a 3-1 win over Ronny Huybrechts in the first round, hitting seven 180s and throwing a 170 checkout in a high scoring encounter.

Superchin’ now meets Scotsman, Henderson - the man he put out in the semi-finals of the Grand Prix in Dublin last October but with former world champion, Adrian Lewis already eliminated, Gurney’s not over-looking the challenge of Henderson.

“It’s just another game for me and John,” said Gurney. “We go back probably 10 years from our BDO days. We’ve played one another quite a few times.

“All the years I’ve watched John, he’s been a sets player,” he added. “He seems to play better and it suits his style when it’s three legs. All his big results have come in set play. Down in the Grand Prix he beat Michael van Gerwen and not so long ago he beat Dave Chisnell at the Worlds.

“So I’m not taking him lightly. I’m going out there to play him as if he’s a top 10 player and give him plenty of respect but hopefully I can come away with the win.”

Should Gurney progress, he’ll meet either Michael Smith or Rob Cross but the Derry thrower refuses to look that far ahead.

“You can’t look past any player. It’s one step at a time - the way I always approach it. I respect all the other players and what they’re capable of. Anybody can beat anybody on their day. That’s why I try and stay focused and that’s probably why I’ve had such a good year, because I’ve never taken anybody lightly.”

“A lot of seeds have fallen early on. The people just outside the seedings and new players coming in seem to have upped their game.

“If you’re not at 100 per cent and mentally ready then you’ll end up going home like the rest of these world champions who have got beat so far.”