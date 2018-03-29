WATCH: Daryl Gurney can't wait for Premier League clash in Belfast

Ulster darts star Daryl Gurney says he can't wait to take on PDC world champion Rob Cross at Belfast's SSE Arena tonight.

'Superchin' is expecting a rapturous welcome from the capacity crowd when he walks on to the stage to the strains of 'Sweet Caroline' for his latest Unibet Premier League clash.

Daryl Gurney is delighted to have signed a one-year sponsorship deal with Four Star Pizza.

"I can't wait to be honest. Whenever Sweet Caroline's going off and there's about 11,000 people going mad and in full vocal, it kind of makes me just want to do the walk on then sit in the crowd and not bother playing the darts, because I'll probably be too excited," the world number five joked.

"I'll just have to calm down and focus on the job in hand, but I'm really looking forward to it."

Gurney, who started playing darts at the age of 12 and was playing for a pub team a year later, is currently lying seventh in the 10-man league after one win, four draws and two defeats. But he knows a win in Belfast will help him towards his goal of securing a place in the next stage of the competition.

While confident the home crowd can cheer him to a second league win, the 32-year-old Derry man knows Rob Cross will be a tough opponent.

PDC world number five Daryl Gurney.

"Rob's playing brilliant. He had a bad first two weeks in the Premier League, but since then he has been on the rise and hasn't lost a game.

"He's a very hard player to beat and the only way to beat him really is by doing a 105 average."

Meanwhile, Gurney has turned to the power of pizza as he aims to build on last year's success at the World Grand Prix in Dublin and move further up the PDC rankings.

He recently signed a one-year sponsorship deal with take-away pizza chain Four Star Pizza - financial backing for which the former BDO man is very grateful.

"It's great for Four Star to be sponsoring me and I'm really thankful for it," Gurney said. "I seem to have a better stance now I've ate so many pizzas!"

Brian Clarke, Director of Four Star Pizza, added: "We are delighted to be sponsoring Daryl this year. It is a fantastic opportunity for us to be associated with him and we're very excited about it."

All the action from the Belfast leg of the Unibet Premier League will be live on Sky Sports from 7pm.