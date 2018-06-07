The 3 Bridge Challenge

This Sunday sees the annual Foyle Race, which sees paddlers from all over N. Ireland competing in a series of Kayak and Canoe races along the Foyle.

This year we have introduced some new categories, including - Sit on Tops / Stand-Up Paddle boarding and a 200m ‘Paddle for all Abilities’ category.

Foyle Paddlers Canoe Club who are hosting the event, are anticipating numerous entries in the various classes.

These include - Sea Kayaks, General Purpose Boats, Canadian Canoes, Sit on Tops and the Stand-up Paddle Boards.

Age categories will be the usual Paddle 4 Sport categories - from Under 12's right up to Veterans. Competitors can decide which distance to race depending on their age category and boat type.

Registration starts from 10.30 am at Prehen Boathouse - with the first races scheduled to commence at 11.30am.

Medals will be awarded in each category and a barbecue will follow. Entry fee will be £5/adult and £3/Junior. All welcome to attend, however safety rules may dictate participation.

The ‘3 Bridge Challenge’ races are as follows: Race 1 - Craigavon Bridge (2kms), Race 2 - The Peace Bridge (4kms) and Race 3 - The Foyle Bridge Challenge (10kms).